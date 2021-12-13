Cortex Trading 35.4% Lower Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and $23.50 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006953 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,655,564 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.