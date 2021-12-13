Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 8th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $224,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 36,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $552.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,601. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

