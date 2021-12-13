Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.14 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.