Cowa LLC Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000. Apple makes up 3.5% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

