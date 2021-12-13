Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) vs. Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Head to Head Analysis

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Lion Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $32.38 billion 0.78 $2.85 billion N/A N/A Lion Group $10.23 million 6.32 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Volatility and Risk

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 0.26% 0.17% 0.01% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credit Suisse Group and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 2 11 4 0 2.12 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.01, suggesting a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The International Wealth Management segment gives advisory services, and tailored investment and financing solutions to wealthy private clients and external asset managers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of wealth management, financing, and underwriting activities. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment covers investment banking services to corporations, financial institutions, and financial sponsors. The company was founded by Alfred Escher on July 5, 1856 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

