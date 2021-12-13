Credit Suisse Group Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $379.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $367.00 to $379.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $338.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.