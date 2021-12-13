Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.