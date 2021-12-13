Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

