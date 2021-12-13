Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $209.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

