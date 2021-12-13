Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after buying an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

