Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

CRNX stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $1,081,021 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 180,632 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

