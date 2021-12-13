Critical Review: freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) vs. Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares freenet and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 22.34% 13.08% 4.62% Recruit 8.98% 21.70% 11.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for freenet and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares freenet and Recruit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $2.94 billion 1.07 $646.35 million $5.22 4.71 Recruit $21.41 billion 4.64 $1.24 billion $1.31 45.43

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. freenet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

freenet has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats freenet on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media and Solutions segment provides marketing and human resources solutions. The Staffing segment handles staffing dispatch both domestically and internationally. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

