Critical Survey: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBRE Group and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.43 $751.99 million $4.29 23.78 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBRE Group and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $94.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.07%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 5.59% 22.85% 9.36% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBRE Group beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services. The Global Workplace Solutions Segment provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management and transaction services (leasing and sales). The Real Estate Investments Segment comprises of investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and United Kingdom and a service designed to help property occupiers and owners meet the growing demand for flexible office space solutions on a global basis. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

