Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £103.70 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 1 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £103.70 ($137.51) per share, with a total value of £103.70 ($137.51).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

CRDA stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £104 ($137.91). 329,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.74. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 52-week high of £104.95 ($139.17). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,368.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,488.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

