Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

