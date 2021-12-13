Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Cap of $155,847.36

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $155,847.36 and approximately $779.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

