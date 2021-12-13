Cryptonovae Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $44,363.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.24 or 0.08006703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.39 or 0.99840850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,749,471 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

