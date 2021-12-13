CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $0.0425 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $24,789.24 and $38.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00042476 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

