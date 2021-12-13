CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

