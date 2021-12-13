CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.19.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

