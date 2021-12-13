Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Up 5.2%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.34. 2,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.