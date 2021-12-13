D4t4 Solutions’ (D4T4) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on the stock.

D4T4 opened at GBX 305 ($4.04) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.81. The company has a market capitalization of £122.78 million and a PE ratio of 36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. D4t4 Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. D4t4 Solutions’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,793.40).

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

