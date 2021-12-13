Dalrada (DFCO) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dalrada to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 6.17% -4.61% 7.06%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dalrada and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 792 1003 32 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Dalrada’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -44.25 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.06

Dalrada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, indicating that its share price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dalrada rivals beat Dalrada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

