Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

DAR opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

