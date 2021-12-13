Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Databroker has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $5,423.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

