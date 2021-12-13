Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Deep Yellow stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,130. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

