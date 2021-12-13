DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $976,680.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $18.08 million and $976,680.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

