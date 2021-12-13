DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 405 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $345.68 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.26 and a 200 day moving average of $325.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.61.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

