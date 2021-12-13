DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.49 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

