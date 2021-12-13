DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,974 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

