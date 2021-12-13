DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 399 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.