Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 297 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 392 ($5.20) to GBX 297 ($3.94) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.11) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.57).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.76. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 218.38 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.26).

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.69), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,559,299.48).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.