DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,069,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

