Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,971 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.