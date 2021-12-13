Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $25.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

