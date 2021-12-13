Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $31.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after purchasing an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

