Dexlab Reaches Market Cap of $19.03 Million (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges. Dexlab has a market cap of $19.03 million and $260,271.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dexlab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.41 or 0.08011458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.29 or 0.99854737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dexlab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dexlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.