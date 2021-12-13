DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Down 6.7%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.20 and last traded at $106.20. Approximately 42,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,971,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

