Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

