Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos Sells 6,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80.

Nicholas George Nomicos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dollarama alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$58.44 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.50.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.