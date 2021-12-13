Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

