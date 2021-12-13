Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 4597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several analysts have commented on DOMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Doma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.