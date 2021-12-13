Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Domino’s Pizza worth $178,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $534.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

