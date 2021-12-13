Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.75

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €54.75 ($61.52) and last traded at €55.25 ($62.08), with a volume of 41414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.55 ($63.54).

DRW3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.62 ($84.97).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.91. The firm has a market cap of $561.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

