DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

