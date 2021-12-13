Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 3.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $242,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 120.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

