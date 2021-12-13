DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

