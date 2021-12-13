Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $64,841.72 and $103,586.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00376240 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010743 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $623.05 or 0.01323905 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,817 coins and its circulating supply is 396,211 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.