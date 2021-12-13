Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

NYSE DX opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

