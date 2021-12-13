Earnbase (ENB) Hits Market Cap of $164,155.02

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Earnbase has a market cap of $164,155.02 and $487.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.71 or 0.08042078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.47 or 1.00080986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00076407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

